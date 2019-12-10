Fayette County man receives consecutive jail sentences

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man faces consecutive jail sentences for crimes he committed in 2018.

Kristen Flint will serve an effective sentence of five to twenty-five years. He will serve one to five years for Strangulation, two to ten years for malicious assault, one to ten years for grand larceny, and twelve months for domestic battery.

On Oct.4, 2018, Flint attacked his girlfriend in their home. His girlfriend claimed Flint strangled her on the floor. The victim also reported Flint threatened to kill her numerous times.

Flint then stole the victim’s car and was on the run for several days. He was finally arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 following a high-speed police chase in Kanawha County. During that chase, he totaled the victim’s car. At the time of these crimes, Flint was on bond for a domestic battery charge with a different victim which occurred in Aug. 2018 in Fayette County.

Flint pled guilty to strangulation, malicious assault, grand larceny, and domestic battery on September 26, 2019.