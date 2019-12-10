Fayette County man receives consecutive jail sentences

News
Posted: / Updated:
Kristen Flint.jpg

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man faces consecutive jail sentences for crimes he committed in 2018.

Kristen Flint will serve an effective sentence of five to twenty-five years. He will serve one to five years for Strangulation, two to ten years for malicious assault, one to ten years for grand larceny, and twelve months for domestic battery.

On Oct.4, 2018, Flint attacked his girlfriend in their home. His girlfriend claimed Flint strangled her on the floor. The victim also reported Flint threatened to kill her numerous times.

Flint then stole the victim’s car and was on the run for several days. He was finally arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 following a high-speed police chase in Kanawha County. During that chase, he totaled the victim’s car. At the time of these crimes, Flint was on bond for a domestic battery charge with a different victim which occurred in Aug. 2018 in Fayette County.

Flint pled guilty to strangulation, malicious assault, grand larceny, and domestic battery on September 26, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New River Gorge Trail Alliance asks for support from Greenbrier County Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River Gorge Trail Alliance asks for support from Greenbrier County Commission"

New bee business opens in Princeton

Thumbnail for the video titled "New bee business opens in Princeton"

Peak RSV season is here, how to protect your baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peak RSV season is here, how to protect your baby"

Sophia Police holding annual shop with a cop event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sophia Police holding annual shop with a cop event"

Pick out star on Fayette County Sheriff's Department Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pick out star on Fayette County Sheriff's Department Giving Tree"

Beckley Police give back to families of fallen officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Police give back to families of fallen officers"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News