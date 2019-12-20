Fayette County man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Michael J. Brellahan was sentenced on Dec. 18, 2019 for conspiracy to Deliver Heroin. He will serve six years in prison.

The release stated that during the months of May to July 2019, law enforcement officers investigated illegal drug trafficking in the Scarbro area of Fayette County. Investigators said Brellahan was talking with Greg Coleman to set up purchases of heroin for redistribution.

On Oct. 25, 2019 Brellahan admitted to conspiring with Coleman.

This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth K. Campbell.