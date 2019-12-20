Fayette County man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Michael J. Brellahan was sentenced on Dec. 18, 2019 for conspiracy to Deliver Heroin. He will serve six years in prison.

The release stated that during the months of May to July 2019, law enforcement officers investigated illegal drug trafficking in the Scarbro area of Fayette County. Investigators said Brellahan was talking with Greg Coleman to set up purchases of heroin for redistribution.

On Oct. 25, 2019 Brellahan admitted to conspiring with Coleman.

This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth K. Campbell.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Double trouble on the Shady Spring court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Double trouble on the Shady Spring court"

Free food and discounted wine at Daniel Vineyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free food and discounted wine at Daniel Vineyards"

Hundreds line up for new Star Wars movie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds line up for new Star Wars movie"

Mercer County Commissioners sign resolution of support for minor league baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners sign resolution of support for minor league baseball"

City of Princeton approves bond for next phase of construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Princeton approves bond for next phase of construction"

Mercer County Deputies surprise people with gift cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Deputies surprise people with gift cards"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News