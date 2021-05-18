Fayette County man sentenced for child neglect charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man accused of child neglect was sentenced in a Fayette County Courtroom on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Stephen L. DeQuasie, 33, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. DeQuasie pled guilty to this crime on February 26, 2021.

The crime happened in April 2020. Investigators said DeQuasie used drugs with Sarah Workman, who overdosed while young children were in the home. DeQuasie reportedly left the scene before police arrived. Officers said they found the children with Workman, who was allegedly unconscious.

DeQuasie was already facing charges for other crimes. Officials said he pled guilty in 2018 to the fraudulent use of an access device and was given five years of probation. According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, he previously admitted to taking the debit card of an elderly woman in 2017 and using it without permission. He was on probation for this crime when these most recent charges arose, and the sentence given on Monday will be served consecutively to the seven year sentence previously imposed by the Court.

This crime was investigated by the Oak Hill Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane.