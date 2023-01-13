SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) – Terry L. Treadway of Scarbro, Fayette County was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for two counts of sexual abuse.

Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced that on January 13, 2023, Terry L. Treadway, age 64 of Scarbro, West Virginia, was sentenced by Circuit Judge, Thomas H. Ewing in relation to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of twelve. Treadway was sentenced to five to twenty-five years in prison for each count. The sentences will be served consecutively, meaning Treadway’s sentence will be a minimum of ten years with a maximum of fifty years. Treadway must serve a minimum of ten years before being eligible for parole.

Judge Ewing also ordered that Treadway will be subject to twenty-five 25 years of supervised release if he is released from prison and completes parole. The period of supervised release can be reverted to incarceration if Treadway violates the rules of his release.

On June 28, 2021, an individual contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau to report that she believed her niece and a female friend of her niece had been sexually abused by Treadway several years prior and when both were children.

During the investigation, a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department interviewed the two victims, who were both adults at the time of the interview. Both women disclosed that Treadway had sexually molested them on multiple occasions when they were children between 6 and 11 years of age.

As the investigation continued, two more female child victims of Treadway were identified. The youngest victim was interviewed at the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the child reported that when she was between 8 and 10 years of age, that Treadway had touched her genital area. The final victim reported that that Treadway had sexually molested her on multiple occasions when she was a child between 7 and 11 years of age.

The investigation determined that Treadway accessed all of his victims through relationships he established with the victim’s families. These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. Support services for the victims and victims’ families were provided by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center and AWAY. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr.