OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, deputies were alerted of a stolen dirt bike on Bachman Road in Beckwith. Deputies spoke to the owner of the dirt bike and their parents, and searched the neighborhood. The deputies were able to find a possible location for the dirt bike.

Deputies found the dirt bike at a residence on Dempsey Rd. Deputies spoke with an individual inside the residence who said he had stolen the dirt bike earlier in the afternoon. The dirt bike was returned to the owner.

William B. Bohn, 38 of Oak Hill, is charged with the felony offense of Grand Larceny. Bohn was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.