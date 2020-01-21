Fayette County may become Second Amendment Sanctuary

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Commissioners will be discussing Fayette County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary during the monthly commission meeting on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said he is in support of the county becoming a gun sanctuary because he took an oath to defend the constitution.

Fridley also told 59 News he supports lawful gun ownership.

“This is just a right for people to bear arms in their homes. They’re lawfully able to have them and defend their castle more or less,” Fridley said. “I think people take it too far. I think it’s a good thing that county commission is doing, it shows that they support the second amendment and the constitution.”

Fridley said he believes becoming a second amendment sanctuary should be a statewide effort.