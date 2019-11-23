Fayette County Park hosts Winter Wonderland

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of lights will be twinkling in Fayette County Park soon!

Staff members have been decorating the park since mid-October to prepare for their upcoming Winter Wonderland. Park Director, Renee Harper, said starting December 1, 2019, visitors can walk around the park with Christmas music filling the background.

“It’s a special time for the park,” Harper said. “We know that people enjoy coming here and we enjoy hosting it. Again, it’s something that the staff looks forward to.”

On weekends, families can look forward to wagon rides and even visits with Santa.

The Winter Wonderland will run through the entire month of December. Santa will visit Fayette County Park the first three Fridays and Saturdays.