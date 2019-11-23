Fayette County Park hosts Winter Wonderland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of lights will be twinkling in Fayette County Park soon!

Staff members have been decorating the park since mid-October to prepare for their upcoming Winter Wonderland. Park Director, Renee Harper, said starting December 1, 2019, visitors can walk around the park with Christmas music filling the background.

“It’s a special time for the park,” Harper said. “We know that people enjoy coming here and we enjoy hosting it. Again, it’s something that the staff looks forward to.”

On weekends, families can look forward to wagon rides and even visits with Santa.

The Winter Wonderland will run through the entire month of December. Santa will visit Fayette County Park the first three Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking"

Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers"

First Lady reads to Raleigh County students

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Lady reads to Raleigh County students"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News