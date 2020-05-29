Fayette County Park Pool to remain closed for the Summer

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Another local pool will be closed for the entire summer.

Fayette County Park staff chose to keep the pool’s doors closed. They said it would be impossible to keep everyone socially distanced, according to the governor’s guidelines. Cleaning supplies would also be difficult to get in the quantity they would need to clean the pool and the surrounding area. They also do not have enough lifeguards working to keep everyone safe.

Angel Duncan is the Park Assistant and explained why they had to make the decision.

“The pool fits more than 25 people. It’s an Olympic sized pool. We can’t tell the first 25 that they have from 10 to 11 to swim, and then have everything cleaned out and have it ready for the next group of 25. It’s just not realistic,” Duncan said.

Staff said they have plenty of activities planned for next year’s summer season.