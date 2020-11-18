Fayette County Park prepares for annual Christmas light display

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A park in Fayette County gets ready for the holiday season. Workers with the Fayette County Park are putting on their annual Christmas light display.

This year, people will see new light displays. Fayette County Park Assistant, Angel Duncan, said this will be a great way to get people out of the house while staying safe.

“It is a time for people to always, of course celebrate, Christmas, but with COVID-19, it’s going to get people out of the house a lot more than they did in the past. People need that fresh air, they need something to brighten their day,” Duncan stated.



Santa will be making appearance on several nights during the season; however, people will not be allowed to take pictures with him. Santa will be at the park on December 5, 12, and 19, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The light display begins on December 1, 2020 and runs until December 30, 2020. It is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per car.