Fayette County Park to host annual Winter Wonderland light display

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Christmas spirit will be at full capacity as the annual Winter Wonderland light display will be hosted by Fayette County Park and held from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 30 with safety measures put in place to ensure a safe and fun expericence for all visitors.

Indoor activities will not be available as snacks will be able to be purchased through a pick-up window at the pool house.

The light display admission fee can be paid through the Fayette County Park reservation system to ensure limited contact when gaining admission.