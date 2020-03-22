Fayette County program sets up feeding sites

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers are making sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

CODA mountain academy usually helps and feeds at risk children after school. But with school’s being closed, organizers felt they had to still put their resources to use. So, CODA set up feeding sites around Fayette County to hand out boxed lunches, dinners, snacks and more.

Lauren Floyd is the food service director for CODA mountain academy.

“We love our kids and we love our community. We don’t want to let anyone down or create any holes that aren’t being filled when we have the ability to fill them,” Floyd.

The locations will be drive-thru locations. The times and dates vary by location: