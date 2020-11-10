Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney submits resignation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney is resigning.

Jeffery Mauzy submitted his resignation on Monday, November 9, 2020 effective at the end of the month. Mauzy said he is moving on to a new opportunity in Berkley County, WV.

Mauzy took over the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office in December 2019 to serve the remainder of Larry Harrah’s term. He ran for reelection during the 2020 Primaries, but lost to Anthony Ciliberti.

Ciliberti is supposed to begin his term in January 2021.