Fayette County receives a new Prosecuting Attorney

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A new Prosecuting Attorney (PROS) will be sworn in at the end of the month. PROS Larry Harrah announces that Jeffery T. Mauzy will be the new Prosecuting Attorney.

According to the release, Mr. Mauzy currently an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Fayette County for eight years. For six years, he represented the State’s interests in child abuse and neglect cases, and in 2014, he recieved the Champion of Children Award in recognition for his tireless effort in protecting children, the release further states.

Mauzy also received the Incite Hope Award from the Women’s Resource Center in 2018 for his work in prosecuting domestic violence cases.

The ceremony will be held on Dec. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the courtroom of Chief Judge Paul M. Black Jr. in the Fayette County Courthouse. The ceremony is open to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Double trouble on the Shady Spring court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Double trouble on the Shady Spring court"

Free food and discounted wine at Daniel Vineyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free food and discounted wine at Daniel Vineyards"

Hundreds line up for new Star Wars movie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds line up for new Star Wars movie"

Mercer County Commissioners sign resolution of support for minor league baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners sign resolution of support for minor league baseball"

City of Princeton approves bond for next phase of construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Princeton approves bond for next phase of construction"

Mercer County Deputies surprise people with gift cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Deputies surprise people with gift cards"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News