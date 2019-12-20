Fayette County receives a new Prosecuting Attorney

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A new Prosecuting Attorney (PROS) will be sworn in at the end of the month. PROS Larry Harrah announces that Jeffery T. Mauzy will be the new Prosecuting Attorney.

According to the release, Mr. Mauzy currently an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Fayette County for eight years. For six years, he represented the State’s interests in child abuse and neglect cases, and in 2014, he recieved the Champion of Children Award in recognition for his tireless effort in protecting children, the release further states.

Mauzy also received the Incite Hope Award from the Women’s Resource Center in 2018 for his work in prosecuting domestic violence cases.

The ceremony will be held on Dec. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the courtroom of Chief Judge Paul M. Black Jr. in the Fayette County Courthouse. The ceremony is open to the public.