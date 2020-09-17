Fayette County returns to in-person school

HICO, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County dropped into the new goldcategory of the County Alert System this week. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 marked the first day students were roaming the halls again.

After doing virtual school for the first week of the school year, Makenzie Kessler says she is happy they are back in the classroom.

“I’d much rather be at school in person. It’s nice to be back around my friends again,” Kessler said. “We get the teachers to actually explain to us what the online program is set up to be and what their vision is for it, so it makes it a lot easier on us whenever we go back if we aren’t able to be back here next week.”

Fayette County is splitting up when students can return to in-person classes by their last name. Alexandra Ellison is a senior. She said it is different not having their entire senior class together.

“A lot of my friends are in my group, so it’s not to bad, but it is disappointing I may not be able to visit with all my friends,” Ellison said.

Kessler agreed.

“It’s weird not having some of them here,” Kessler said. “I’ve actually been talking to some of my friends who are in the other group and they are like ‘dang I don’t get to see you,’ but I’m hoping it will be back to a new normal soon.”

Fayette County is making all students and faculty wear face masks while in the schools. They also have signs on the walls describing how students can stay safe during the pandemic. Principal Richard Petitt said they also have the hallways marked for one way and one direction.

“So that was part of our protocols when we did a re-entry,” Petitt said. “We wanted a one flow hallways for contract tracing purposes. And that way we don’t have any cross contamination or cross patterns, so we can monitor that a little bit better.”