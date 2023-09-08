BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With flu season approaching and school back in session, local school officials said student cases of Covid are on the rise, and they’ve seen cases of strep this school year, but the pandemic left good public health practices in its wake.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hogue said on Friday, September 8, 2023, that teachers and staff continue some of the practices this year in hopes of keeping Covid and other bugs at bay.

He said teachers wipe down surfaces regularly and remind kids to stay home if they’re sick.

“We continue to use bottle fillers, versus using water fountains, any place where you have that close contact, and we’ve learned, probably to wash our hands better, I think our personnel and our teachers have taught our kids to wash their hands,” Hogue said.

Fayette County Schools Nurse Jeanne Black said, overall, Covid numbers are lower so far this academic year.

She said most cases of Covid at her schools have been mild, with students reporting allergy and cold-like symptoms, although some people spike a high fever.

The good news is, students and the public can help keep each other safe from the flu and Covid by following the guideline practiced during the pandemic according to Black.

“The public just needs to do what we have been doing- good handwashing,” Black advised. “Wear a mask if you haven’t been feeling well, get tested, do your vaccines, if that’s what you feel like you need to do.”