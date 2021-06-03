Fayette County Schools to offer summer academy for students

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Administrators with the Fayette County Board of Education found a way to give students a fun summer break. The board of education is hosting a summer academy. However, it is not like your traditional summer school, it is an enrichment program.

This is the first time the board of education is offering a program like this. Students in all grades can sign up for the program. Transportation, breakfast, and lunch will be provided for students.

“They are going to have a lot of hands on stuff. It is designed to be fun. You know after the year we have had we just really need to have some fun and learn at the same time,” Anna Kincaid-Cline, the Associate Superintendent of Curriculum said.



The program is already full. It will start on June 7 and run through July 2.