Fayette County seniors will have traditional graduation

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County seniors will have a traditional graduation ceremony, but it is still unsure when that event will be.

The Fayette County Board of Education met Wednesday night to discuss graduation plans. They agreed a traditional ceremony would be best, instead of a drive-thru graduation. As of right now, the date is set for June 27, 2020. If the Fayette County Health Department believes it is unsafe, the two other possible dates are July 18 and August 1.

Fayette County School Superintendent Terry George said this type of ceremony is what the students wanted.

“We’re trying to make it as close to a family event as we possibly can for these seniors. That was their request. I felt it was important to honor the request of the kids that were graduating,” George said.

Students will sit six feet apart on their school’s football field for the ceremony. It will be broadcasted on a jumbotron, on Facebook, and on other platforms.