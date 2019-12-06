Fayette County Sheriff’s Department donates to Ronald McDonald House of Charities

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is a proud donor of the Ronald McDonald House of Charities (RMHC) of Southern WV. The Sheriff’s Department proudly made their donation Friday, December 6, 2019.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Department raised $1,713 for the Fayetteville McDonalds. The money will stay local with the RMHC of Southern WV, and will provide 21 nights of stay for families in need. All proceeds were raised through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department No Shave November fundraiser.

The release further states that in a Facebook poll, Deputy Josh Wickline won the public’s favorite Deputy Beard category. Captain Shawn Campbell took runner-up and Sheriff Mike Fridley came in third place, and the winning beard in the McDonalds poll is Lieutenant Nick Mooney.

