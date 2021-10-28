Fayette County Sheriffs Department looking for new hires

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Anyone interested in beginning a career in law enforcement, the time to act is now. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is hiring.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said they will begin accepting applications on the first of the month and the period will close early next year. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 45. There are both written and physical tests.

The department is looking for anyone with a passion to serve and protect their community.

“But, it’s true, you want to make a difference. I put my department up against any department in the state,” said Sheriff Fridley.

If you want to apply you can call the Fayette County Sheriff’s office, you pick up applications at any detachment. All applications must be turned in at the Fayette County Clerks’ office.