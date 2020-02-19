Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted person

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person with several active warrants.

Harley Allen Pennington of Scarbro is wanted for numerous active warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Deputies believe he could be in the Scarbo, Oak Hill, Hilltop, or Glen Jean areas.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

Click Here for
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program"

REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts"

NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls"

Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris"

New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County"

Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News