Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted person

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a person with several active warrants.

Harley Allen Pennington of Scarbro is wanted for numerous active warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Deputies believe he could be in the Scarbo, Oak Hill, Hilltop, or Glen Jean areas.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.