Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding theft suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on the morning of Monday, December 20, 2021, deputies responded to a theft at the ParMar Sunoco in Hico, West Virginia.

Investigators discovered an individual took bolt cutters to a lock and stole 18 twenty-pound propane tanks. The loss of property was greater than $1,000. Below are pictures taken on surveillance of the suspect’s truck.

For any information about the vehicle pictured above, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. Messages can also be sent through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. Another option is to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

