PAX, WV (WVNS)–The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Samual Williams, 16, was last seen in Pax at around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Samual is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and combat boots.

If you see him or you know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or call 911.