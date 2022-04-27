FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– As high Schools throughout Fayette County prepare for their senior proms, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office wants to do their part to ensure everyone’s safety.

Deputies will visit each High School in Fayette County to speak with students about safety during prom season. They will focus on the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs as well as riding in a vehicle with someone under the influence. The Deputies will also show a display of a wrecked vehicle at each High School to show what could happen if students are reckless during prom night.

“There’s a lot of teenagers that are out and about that night and we just, you know, want to educate them and try to keep them safe,” Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said. “We want to have a good and fun time but we also want them to be safe.”

Sheriff Fridley asked parents to be observant. He said accidents happen and they could happen to anyone.