Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K-9

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriffs Department officially announced a new member Wednesday, December 8, 2021. K-9 Waeylin is a one-year-old bloodhound from Ohio who joined the department in October. He was assigned to his partner Deputy First Class Ryan fox.

Deputy Waeylin is training on shift with his partner and will be used for scent tracking, especially in situations involving extended periods of time. Sheriff Mike Fridley said the department is excited to have another bloodhound join their team, after having one died in recent months.

“These dogs are more than your partner, they become your family and you love them,” Fridley said. ” When an officer loses one it’s a hard time for all of us and they’re Deputy Sheriffs just like any Deputy Sheriff here.”

The funds to purchase the new K-9 came largely in part from a donation by a family who received help from the Fayette County k-9 unit.

K-9 Waeylin and Deputy First Class Fox plan to be fully state certified by early next year.