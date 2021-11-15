Fayette County Sheriff’s Office holds promotion ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Four men are moving up in the ranks at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Mooney, Lieutenant Crisp, Sergeant Neal and Corporal Sifers were awarded their new positions at the Fayette County Courthouse Monday, November 15, 2021. Friends and family were present at the promotions ceremony.

Captain Mooney and Sergeant Neal said the new positions add some new responsibilities but they are ready for the challenge.

“It is a big responsibility being the Captain of the Sheriff’s Department,” Mooney said. “It is the highest civil service rank you can get and I just have to make sure that everybody goes home every day and as long as I have done that, I have done my job.”

“If you can name it, think it, I have seen it on the road,” Neal said. “Here in the last three years, I have been Judge Ewing’s courtroom Bailiff and I look forward to continuing that position.”

Mooney and Neal both said they are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Fayette County.