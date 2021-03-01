Fayette County students begin first full week back in classrooms

HICO, WV (WVNS) — School hallways were more crowded Monday morning as schools welcomed back students. The Fayette County Board of Education voted to send their students back to school five days a week starting March 1, 2021.

59News caught up with some students at Midland Trail High School to see how they feel about coming back full time.

“I think it is a lot easier, but it could be a lot easier because of the COVID situation,” Emma Carroll a sophomore at the school said.

“I am a little excited because it is easier to learn in class than it is on the computer, and it’s nice to be able to see my friends,” Isaiah Harper, a sixth grader said.

“It is a complete different dynamic, having everyone here instead of half of the people. All the friends are reunited. We said it feels like a family reunion,” Makenzie Kessler, a senior at the school said.

Signs are all over the school to remind kids to social distance and wear a mask. Administrators told 59News students from the middle school stay in the same classroom while teachers switch rooms. This is done to help limit the spread of the virus.