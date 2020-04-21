Fayette County Superintendent reacts to school closing for remainder of school year

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the closure of West Virginia schools for the remainder of the academic year. Local superintendents say they are not surprised by the announcement.

Fayette County Superintendent Terry George said they were preparing to not return to school this year. Students will still receive educational packets, online courses, and lessons from their teachers.

They will continue their feeding program for the remainder of the school year.

“We’ve been working on that all along. So we are prepared for that. I just feel bad for the students that are not being able to finish up their year, especially the seniors. We’re going to continue our remote learning process through the remainder of the school year,” George said.

Other details like graduation are still being worked through. Students and parents can expect announcements on these details in the future.