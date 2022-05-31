DIXIE, WV (WVNS)– A teenager has died following an accident on Mount Olive Branch Road in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a call for an ATV accident came in just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found that a 17-year-old boy and his 19-year-old girlfriend were riding on an ATV when they swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, losing control, and hit a tree and gate.

The driver was transported to Montgomery General Hospital where he died from a head injury. The female passenger was transported to Charleston by EMS for her injuries.

Jan Care Ambulance, General Ambulance, Smithers Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, and Smithers Police Department all responded.

The identities of both people are unknown at this time. This accident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing situation. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.