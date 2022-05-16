FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Teen Court program hosted a special dinner Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Gaines Estates. The Fayette County Teen Court program gives juvenile offenders of certain misdemeanor crimes an alternative to traditional court procedures.

The entire court, aside from the judge, is made up of youth volunteers from 7th to 12th graders. Program director Diane Callison said at a dinner Monday the program has a huge impact on her community.

With the school year coming to an end, 12th-grade volunteers graduate and move on, the dinner Monday was to honor two teen court graduates and their service. Callison presented two graduating seniors, Hannah Hunter with a $1,000 scholarship and Christopher Smith with a $500 scholarship.

Hannah says she may pursue a career in law in college thanks to a special influence in her life.

Hannah Hunter (left) presented with a $1,000 college scholarship

Christopher hopes to take what he’s learned into a law career or philosophy.

As for Hannah and Christopher, both say their time in the Teen Court Program was a worthwhile adventure and encourages all to volunteer. Aside from helping their community, the learning experience can have a lasting impact far after graduating from high school.

Christopher Smith (left) presented with a $500 college scholarship

For more information on the Fayette County Teen Court program and how to volunteer visit their website.