Fayette County to vote on allowing medical cannabis organizations to operate within county

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Counties throughout the Mountain State are deciding whether or not to give permission to allow medical cannabis companies to open a business.

On Jan. 22, 2020, the Fayette County Commission will vote on whether they want to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within Fayette County.

President of the Fayette County Commission, Denise Scalph, said the vote will be majority or unanimous.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for Fayette County in placing us in a position economically as well as proactive in treatments and medical treatment,” Scalph said.

If the majority votes in favor of allowing medical cannabis companies, the commission will send a letter of support to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Commissioners have been weighing the pros and cons of having a medical cannabis company in Fayette County lines.

“And the benefit, of course, is having a service provided to your communities in your county that are severely ill, in pain, and this is the only way they can have relief of that,” Scalph said.

If chosen, the county would introduce a growing facility, a laboratory building, and a dispensary, potentially bringing jobs to the area.

Regardless of whether or not a company comes to the county, West Virginia residents can still talk to their doctors about getting a medical marijuana card if they qualify.

If you have any questions, you can contact the city administrator, Deborah Berry, at (304) 574-4228.