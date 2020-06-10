Fayette County votes for new Prosecuting Attorney in primary election

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There will be a new prosecuting attorney in Fayette County.

In the primary election, Jeff Mouzy and Anthony Cilibteri both ran for Prosecuting Attorney.

Mouzy currently holds the position. He was appointed earlier this year after Larry Harrah stepped down.

Ciliberti won in the primary with 54 percent of the votes. He worked in the Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecuting attorney and also has own private practice.

“I plan to adopt a zero tolerance policy for domestic violence, and animal cruelty and animal neglect cases are also going to be a priority for my office,” Ciliberti said.

He will begin his term in January of 2021