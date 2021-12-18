Fayette County woman faces felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Kincaid woman is facing felony charges following a car accident last month. On November 12, 2021, deputies responded to an accident on Rt. 61 in the Kincaid area. They were told that someone had picked up people injured in the crash and took them to PMC Hospital in Oak Hill.

When deputies arrived at the hospital the driver showed signs of impairment. Two kids were also being treated for injuries A toxicology report of the driver showed multiple controlled substances in her blood.

Jamie L. Foster, 34 of Kincaid, was charged with the Felony offenses of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury and DUI Causing Serious Injury. Foster is also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of DUI with Minors in the Vehicle, DUI- Drugs, and Failure to Maintain Control. Foster was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.



If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.