BOOMER, WV (WVNS)– A Boomer woman is facing felony charges.

According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, on the evening of June 2, 2022, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they saw a toddler with no shoes on in the road. There was no adult around. About 10 minutes later the child’s mother was located.

The mother told deputies that she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper when she returned she noticed her child was gone.

Taylor M. Falbo, of Boomer, is charged with Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury or Death. She was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.