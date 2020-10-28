Fayette County woman receives prestigious award for advocacy of domestic violence victims

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Belinda Hopkins always had a passion for working with domestic violence victims.

“Basically, trying to help those in domestic violence situations, but not really knowing how to approach it,” Hopkins said.

So, when a job opened up at the Women’s Resource Center in Fayetteville for a Domestic Violence Victim Advocate, Hopkins jumped on the opportunity.

“When given the opportunity, yes. I was prepared to say yes to the opportunity,” Hopkins said.

She spent five years working with domestic violence victims and providing a helping hand to her community. This year, her hard work was recognized. Hopkins is the 2020 Pinnacle Award Recipient, an award given by the West Virginia Coalition against Domestic Violence.

“I’m so humbled and honored because it is one of the highest esteemed awards someone could receive,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins’ job is not easy. She sees some of the worst parts of society.

“It hits you hard because you put yourself in those families’ positions. You see those children, those could be my children,” Hopkins said.

But she said it is worth it being able to help victims. The reward is seeing justice served or watching victims move on to a better life.

“Seeing that they have moved on. Some that have never worked before have jobs. Some who wanted to go to school, but couldn’t go to school because they were isolated or controlled to the point they couldn’t go to school, go back to school and get the education they won’t,” Hopkins explained.