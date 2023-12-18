MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. announced a Fayette County woman is facing prison after failing to register as a sex offender.

Tina M. Pendergrass, 52, of Matoaka, West Virginia, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony offense of failure to register as a sex offender, required to register for life. Pendergrass pleaded guilty to this crime on November 11, 2023 and must spend a minimum of one year in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

On June 22, 2023, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were notified Pendergrass had moved from her registered home in the Kilsyth area of Fayette County. Sex offenders are required to notify the State Police when they move and must register their new address as a part of their requirements of being a sex offender. Pendergrass had moved to the Mercer County area and failed to re-register her address, as a part of her requirements due to a conviction in 1993.