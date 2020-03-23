Fayette, Raleigh County Courthouses will close

WEST VIRGINIA, (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commissioners announced on Monday, March 23, 2020, the Raleigh County Courthouse will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The Fayette County Courthouse and Annex will also close starting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick stated closing the Courthouse will help stop the spread of the virus.

“During this time we will be deep cleaning the courthouse and preparing to reopen in a potentially limited capacity while still making certain that we are able to assist and serve the public as best we can during this unprecedented time,” Hedrick stated.

The Fayette County Courthouse will allow appointments only. For additional information, visit the Fayette County Courthouse’s website and the Raleigh County Courthouse’s website.