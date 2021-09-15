Fayetteville Police take to streets with new bike patrols

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Police on bikes are patrolling Fayetteville.

They started patrolling on bikes just last week. The police department says the goal of having police on bikes instead of patrol cars is to make them more visible in the community. Officer Courtney Casey said they are seeing a great response from the community.

“I love talking to the citizens of Fayetteville and getting to know them. I love interacting with the children and letting them know, especially in today’s time, that the police in the town of Fayetteville are good police and we want to help everybody,” Casey said.

Police will be on bike patrols multiple times throughout the week until the weather cools down.