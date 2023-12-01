FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Lights twinkling from streetlamps and shop windows, decorations gracing several buildings in town, and the cheery sight of a Christmas tree in town hall…Fayetteville is certainly ready for the annual Gingerbread Festival.

Bakers of all ages are encouraged to submit their gingerbread creations, the community choir will be giving several shows, and as the highlight of the festival, Santa will be coming to town on Saturday night.

Tabitha Stover, Executive Director of Visit Fayetteville, said “lots of the Christmas open houses have started today in town, a lot of the Gingerbread specials at some of the shops in town have started. So, there’s still a lot of festivities. And then we have the Winter Wonderland of Lights at the county park tonight, too.”

Breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Cafe starts off Saturday, and the day is packed with events all over town. A Christmas Craft Show sponsored by the Fayetteville Women’s Club, Art Samplers from local artists at Love Hope Center for the Arts, food truck vendors, kids activities, and community choir performances are just a few of the events slated for Saturday.

Local businesses owners are also excited for the festival. Denise Scalph, owner of Wisteria’s Gifts, said, “well…it’s…we get a lot of foot traffic, for sure. It’s a great kick off to December and the celebration of Christmas and the holiday season. And people just go in and out of every place including the restaurants and the retail stores and usually a lot of people run into each other, meet and greet, you never know who you’re gonna see here.”

The Gingerbread Festival is definitely a community gathering and one that’s warm and expressive for the holidays. The festival ends on Sunday, December 3rd 2023 with a final walk through of the Winter Wonderland of Lights in the Fayette County Park.