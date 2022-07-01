FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If you are working on your plans for the long holiday weekend, the town of Fayetteville has you covered.

The Fayetteville Heritage Festival kicked off Friday, July 1, 2022, with special events scheduled all the way through Monday night including a fireworks show. There’s fun for the whole family, with games, live entertainment, food, and contests.

Zenda Vance, director of the Heritage Festival says they have solutions to parking problems.

“This year we have a shuttle bus that will bring people in from the Pre-K school and they can catch the bus to go out to the park so they don’t have to worry about trying to find a place to park,” Vance said.

The festival will be staged downtown on July 1st and 2nd and at the town park on Sunday and Monday.