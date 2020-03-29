Fayette County man arrested on domestic charges, strikes car with an axe

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Fayetteville man is in jail on numerous charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said at 12:30 p.m.on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Deputies responded to a call on Kaymoor Road in the Fayetteville area regarding a disturbance call.

Deputies were advised that the male suspect, later identified as Michael Taylor, was outside the home striking a vehicle with an axe. He was apprehended after running into the woods. Deputies found a gun close to where they found him.

Taylor was arrested for Domestic Assault, Domestic Battery, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, and Destruction of Property. After Taylor was arrested deputies found out he is a convicted felon and that the serial number of the recovered firearm had been filed off.

He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail and may face extra charges.

