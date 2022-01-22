Fayetteville man faces felony charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Fayetteville man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.



According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, on September 13, 2021, deputies received a fraud complaint. The victim said they hired someone to mow her grass. A few days later the victim was told by her bank that her account was overdrawn. The investigation found that Bernard Adkins of Fayetteville had used her debit card information to make online transactions via Facebook Pay to himself and others.

Adkins is charged with the following felony offenses: 31 counts of Computer Fraud and 31 counts of Fraudulent Use of An Access Device. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.