Fayetteville man facing multiple charges for touching, performing sexual acts on 13-year-old boy

PAX, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing charges for alleged sexual crimes involving minors across two states.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a possible sexual assault involving an underage boy. In an interview with Just for Kids, the victim, a 13-year-old boy, told investigators Charles Haggerty inappropriately touched and performed sexual acts on him twice between July and September 2018.

During these incidents, the victim said Haggerty threatened to hurt him if anyone was told about the alleged crimes. He also said Haggerty tried to contact him through Facebook Messenger.

Deputies said Haggerty was also facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor in Alabama. He was picked up in the Huntsville area and brought back to Fayette County on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Haggerty is facing multiple charges, including six counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault and one count of Soliciting A Minor Via Computer. He is in Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.