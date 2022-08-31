FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The city council of Fayetteville has officially decided on a way to help assist with the increased traffic problems residents are facing.

Sharon Cruikshank, Mayor of Fayetteville, says that the council has approved and will enforce the two-hour parking signs, starting September 6, 2022, and this, in turn, will help assist the residents and visitors of Fayetteville

“So this way we are trying to encourage people that are physically able to park a little bit farther away from the downtown and walk to their place of business is just helping everyone,” said Cruikshank. “Our residents as well as our visitors.”

Cruikshank added that some of the best places to park include churches as well as the old grade school in Fayetteville.