FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Fayetteville woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were in the Robson area the night of March 5, 2022, when they saw a vehicle on the side of the road in a dangerous spot.

Deputies pulled over to check on the driver. During that time, the driver told deputies she did not have a license. Deputies also suspected the driver was under the influence they found them to have controlled substances on her person.

Kristin Tincher of Fayetteville is charged with the felony offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Driving Under the Influence 3rd Offense, she is also charged with Driving While License is Revoked for DUI.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriffs Department.