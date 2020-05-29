Fayetteville woman charged with abuse and neglect

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into a case of financial exploitation, abuse and neglect involving an incapacitated adult led to an arrest in Fayette County. Iris Woodrum was arraigned on May 26, 2020 on multiple charges.

Woodrum is accused of taking and using the money of a person she is responsible for. The victim is an incapacitated adult who has been a protected person since he was a child. His mother died in 2017 and his social security money was being deposited into her account, which Iris Woodrum had access to.

The investigation showed the overdrafts and unpaid accounts for utilities and garbage. The victim was placed into protective custody and his money is being handled by a conservatorship in the care of the Fayette County Sheriff.

Iris Woodrum is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $50,000.