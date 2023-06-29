FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Prepare to celebrate another year of independence at Fayetteville’s Fourth of July Heritage Festival!

The festival is five days of fun games, live music, contests, food and, of course, the Red, White, and Blue parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The fireworks show begins on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. while free ice cream from Dairy Queen is served.

This year is extra exciting because the long-loved carnival makes its return at Charlie McCoy Town Park.

Zenda Vance, the Fayetteville Town Reporter, said she’s gone to the heritage festival since she was a little girl, and loves how the community comes together each year to enjoy it.

“People like the home-feeling, and we have such a friendly town that I think people enjoy,” said Vance. “We just like to have it done to where everybody enjoys what’s going on.”

Festivities kick off Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. and will finish on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9 p.m.

