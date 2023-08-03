FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The city of Fayetteville announced they are hosting a special edition of their First Friday celebrations on Friday, August 4, 2023.

August’s First Friday has a summerlike splash-theme for the first time ever.

At Water Stone Outdoors on Court Street, enjoy a pop-up splash pad and fun water activities to stay cool.

Vendors, live music, extended shopping hours, snow cones and more will all be a part of the fun.

Guests can also get a shop card from ‘Enjoyed Again,’ where after any three local shop purchases, you can win prizes! All you have to do is turn in your three signatures to The Stache ice cream shop and you will be entered into the drawings.

Tabitha Stover, President of Visit Fayetteville, said she is so excited to bring fun and business to the community.

“We’re all about fun in Fayetteville, so I think it’s just going to hopefully be a fun time,” said Stover. “If we get a little bit of rainy weather, we’re just going to lean into it since we’ve already got the splash pad, and then it’s a good boost too if you come out and you’re supporting the local shops- we love to see that too.”

The Historic Fayette Theater will also play ‘Love Where You Live’ at 7 p.m.

First Fridays are held on the first Friday of the month from June to September.

For more details on the event, click here.