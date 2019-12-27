FBI: Deadly Denny’s shooting was 4th target in robbery spree

News

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (AP/WDVM) — The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny’s in Manassas, Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny’s.

WANTED: 2 suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man at Denny’s in Manassas on Dec. 26, 2019. (Courtesy: Prince William County Police)

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s. Prince William County Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny’s in Manassas early Thursday morning.  

The victim who died from the gunshot wounds is named Yusuf Ozgur, 56. The other person who was shot was not named, but is expected to survive.

Denny’s closed its location on Sudley Road in Manassas after the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Thursday until Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts"

Remarkable Women - Zach Guion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women - Zach Guion"

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News