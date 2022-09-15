This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A correctional officer from the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton has been convicted of lying about alleged abuse of inmates, according to a press release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

William Lewis, 34, of Elkins was found guilty of two counts of false statement to a federal agent by a jury on Tuesday, the release said.

Lewis initially reported that excessive force was being used against inmates that were in a special housing unit, but later denied that it had occurred during an interview with a federal investigator, according to the release. He also falsely told the investigator that he had “never told anybody” that he had “seen officers going too far” after previously stating that staff were assaulting inmates and might ultimately kill an inmate, the release said.

He had been charged with a third count, making a false statement, but was acquitted of that charge.

Lewis will be sentenced at a later date. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count he was convicted of, according to the release.

Last year, former secretary at FCI Hazelton Heather Obrad was sentenced to three years of probation for having inappropriate contact with an inmate and Scott Born, a former correctional officer at FCI Hazelton, was sentenced to three months in prison after he was convicted of one count of sexual abuse of a ward.