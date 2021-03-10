Federal Correctional Institution holds job fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a job, the Federal Bureau of Prisons could be the opportunity for you. The Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley and other institutions are looking for people interested in working in jails across the country.

Associate Warden Maris Arviza said many federal prisons nationwide are looking fill positions.

“The primary job that we are hiring for is correctional officers, and this is for all four institutions, it’s basic entry into he institution. But we also have positions for psychologists, in the medical field,” Arviza said.

You can contact your local federal corrections facility for more information.